The government will ease the curfew

The government has previously decided that the reopening will take place in stages, said Gergely Gulyás, Minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office.



This means that when we reach three and a half million vaccinees, the terraces of the restaurants can open and be open from five to ten o’clock, and the curfew extended to 11 o’clock. This will probably happen tomorrow, but no later than Saturday.

The related measures will be signed by the Minister of the Interior tomorrow, Gulyás added.

debreceninap.hu