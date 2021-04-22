The court sentenced a man who had abused and robbed his friend to prison

At a preparatory hearing held by a remote hearing on 21 April 2021, the District Court of Debrecen pronounced a verdict in the case of the accused who robbed one of his acquaintances in Debrecen.

The 44-year-old man in custody, with a criminal record, admitted to committing the crimes he was charged with, which he accepted by a court order, and the accused waived his right to a trial.

The court found the accused guilty of robbery, bodily harm and two misdemeanors, and sentenced him to 6 years in prison and sentenced him to 6 years imprisonment as collective punishment. The man may be released on parole after serving two-thirds of the sentence.

According to the facts established by the court, the 44-year-old accused saw one of his acquaintances drunk on a bench in front of a shop in Tócóskert Square in Debrecen on 17 October 2020 at around 3 pm

The accused went to the man to talk, and then called on the victim to hand over his smartphone. The victim did not want to hand over the device, so the accused searched the man’s bag, the pockets of his jacket, and broke the resistance by hitting his acquaintance with a fist. From the abuse, the victim fell to the ground, after which S. S. took the cell phone and other valuables from the man’s coat pocket. The victim then got up from the ground and sat back on the bench, and the accused sat down next to him, at which point a hassle developed between them. The victim standing up from the bench was hit hard by the accused’s fist and then notified the ambulance from his own cell phone. The defendant caused an injury to his acquaintance that healed beyond eight days.

The staff of the ambulance service arriving at the scene reported the case to the police. The patrols legally verified Mr. S., who scolded the police during the measure and made statements suitable for degrading their honor.

The cell phone and other valuables stolen from the victim were seized by police at the scene and then returned to the victim.

The verdict of the Debrecen District Court is final, it has been acknowledged by both the prosecutor and the accused and his counsel.

debrecenitorvenyszek.birosag.hu