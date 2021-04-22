Wonder child at the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen

The young talent, a preparatory student of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen, won the National Music Competition in Timisoara in mid-April, where he was the only one to win the special jury prize. It has now been noticed by the international profession.

The only seventeen-year-old Dominik Ilisz from Oradea last impressed the jury of the international competition in Timisoara, and in January he won first place at the Ferenc Liszt piano competition in Spain. Not long before, he won the Grand Prix at the Brasov Music Festival, won in Craiova and received the Grand Prix. He won second prize at an international instrumental competition in Poland, as he did last year in Moscow, but he also won an international competition in Bucharest. He is asked to hold independent evenings, played at the Bucharest Ateneum and also performed at a public concert with the Oradea Philharmonic.

He has been studying for five years at the preparatory department of the Faculty of Music (ZK) of the University of Debrecen from Mihály Duffek, the lecturer of the faculty, who says that there are very few students with such abilities at ZK.

Dominik’s talent is special, he can provide several times the average level in his age group from the point of view of instrument technology, he is well above his contemporaries in the level of musical thinking that enables a higher level of performance. He can collaborate very effectively, we can understand each other in half sentences, he knows and feels exactly what a post-production critique means, and he is able to utilize the resulting experience with a fairly high intelligence. Immediately, many times without practice, it responds perfectly to one of my requests. Far beyond professional tasks, there is a need for a pedagogical presence that can guarantee healthy, realistic self-esteem and provide a basis for all success and victory. In terms of domestic music applications, the Academy of Music is usually in first place, followed by ZK, so most of the best study in the capital. That is why such an outstanding talent seldom comes to us

– the expert pointed out.

He added that he works closely with Dominik’s teacher from Oradea, Erzsébet Pious Black, so the two of them try to add so much to the boy’s preparation that Dominik’s development is continuous and harmonious, so he can be successful in many competitions.

Ilisz Dominik has been attracted to music since he was a child, he first fell in love with the piano, he didn’t even try any other instrument. Like he said, he can play well if he can identify with that particular composer and style.

“I have no compulsion to perform when I play the piano,” he reassures. There are no simple pieces either, each work is a separate challenge. I studied a Beethoven piece a couple of years ago, at first I didn’t know what to do with it, but the teacher understood with me what Beethoven’s music was like, how to perform his works. It’s important for me to love both the composer and the style so I can play that work more easily. The conditions of the race have changed a lot in the epidemic situation, it is very strange to participate in these by picking something up in advance and sending it somewhere. It also has its benefits, but it’s not the same as being on stage and playing for an audience, ”the young pianist said.

Dominik Ilisz aims to study in Vienna or at the Budapest Academy of Music and to give as many concerts on Hungarian stages and abroad as possible. Next time you can show your skills at the Rachmaninoff International Online Piano Competition in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The young pianist’s play can be listened to at this link.

