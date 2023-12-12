New doctors at the University of Debrecen

Students who just graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen graduated as doctors of medicine on Saturday. At the festive council meeting, a total of more than fifty new doctors of Hungarian and foreign citizenship took their oath and received their diplomas.

The newly graduated doctors of medicine have the modern knowledge that enables them to meet the high expectations placed on doctors, and they have also proven that they are worthy of the medical profession based on their professional preparation as well as their attitude

– said László Mátyus, General Dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

A total of more than fifty Hungarian and foreign students graduated from the medicine department of the Faculty of Medicine.

After taking the oath, they were ordained medical doctors at the Saturday ceremony.

We, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Debrecen and the Senate, by virtue of our authority bound to our position, are today inaugurating you as a doctor of medicine as a reward for your studies, and we are endowing you with all the rights and privileges that doctors of medicine are entitled to by virtue of the law

– Vice-Chancellor László Cernoch greeted the newly-inducted doctors.

Salignac Brasil Felipe, the doctor of medicine inaugurated at the ceremony, received the Rector’s Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of his effective and conscientious work for the University of Debrecen. Eight recently graduated students received DETEP certificates for their work in the university’s talent management program (Csaba Csikos, Hinnah Barbara, Gréta Kemenes, Ajene Comfort-Lucia, Albalushi Sarvinoz, Nahas Ahmad, Nellamkuzhi Noel Johny, Ung Nhat Minh Tam).

Barbara Hinnah received a certificate of recognition for the excellent performance of her obligations in the training program of the Sántha Kálmán Vocational College.

The faculty awarded Dezsó Tóth, the director of the Institute of Surgery, an Excellent Educator award in recognition of his successful activities in his practical training.

Professor László Bognár received the Pro Facultate award in recognition of his outstanding work as head of the department at the Department of Neurosurgery. The faculty awarded Doctor Salignac Brasil Felipe the Pro Facultate Iuventutis award in recognition of his outstanding academic and public activity.

Csaba Csikos and Gréta Kemenes received the István Weszprémi Memorial Medal and Award for their excellent academic results, their outstanding academic work in the Scientific Student Circle, and their outstanding performance at local and national Scientific Student Circle congresses.

The Prof. Dr. Miklós Asztalos scholarships were also presented at the ceremony, which is awarded to five medical students every year in recognition of their excellent academic results and scientific and public activities (Martin Dávid Adorján, Lídia Gömöri, Rosa Helena Rubina, Mihály Székely, Noémi Hudák).

(unideb.hu)