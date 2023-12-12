ALL-IN Xmas Kori Disco in Debrecen

On 16 December, the 3rd weekend of Advent in Debrecen, party on the ice again!

We’ll be waiting for the skaters with international Christmas music in downtown Debrecen. There will be more and more Christmas hits in foreign languages.

Behind the turntables, DJ William will be waiting for you with more Christmas pop hits in downtown Debrecen.

The party will take place on 16 December between 20:30 and 22:00 at the skating rink on Kossuth Square.

Prices:

TICKETS ONLY AT THE VENUE

Entrance fee: 1.200.-Ft/ person

Skate rental: 1.100.-Ft / pair

If you love the international crowd, are interested in other music cultures, and think it’s important for everyone to own and enjoy Christmas, then this is the place for you!

Facebook event.