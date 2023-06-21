A film is being shot in downtown Debrecen, so several streets are closed

A feature film is being filmed in downtown Debrecen, on June 21 and 22, 2023, József Antall and Széchenyi streets will be closed in the evening hours.

The road scenes of the production are shot over two days. On the first day (Wednesday evening, Thursday morning) three scenes are recorded. During this time, the entire area of the intersection Antall József utca – Tisza István utca – Széchenyi utca, as well as the entire width of Antall József utca between Miklós utca and Széchenyi utca, as well as Tisza István utca between Széchenyi utca and Simonffy utca, and the section of Széchenyi Street between Nyugati Street and Piac Street in part. Between 21:00 and 23:30, vehicle traffic will be prohibited on Széchenyi Street, except for regular buses, and between 23:30 and 04:00 there will be complete restrictions. The ends of Arany János utca and Mácsai Sándor utca that connect to Antall József utca and Széchenyi utca in the affected section will also be closed. During this period, Mácsai Sándor utca from Arany János utca, Arany János utca from Külsővásártér, and Piac utca will be transformed into a cul-de-sac in order to make the residents’ properties accessible.

On the second day of filming (Thursday evening, Friday dawn), the section of Antall József utca between Miklós utca and Széchenyi utca will be closed from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The end of Arany János utca, which connects to the affected location, from Antall József utca, will also be closed. There will be a complete closure between Mácsai Sándor utca and Antall József utca, while Arany János utca will be transformed from Piac utca into a cul-de-sac.

There will be a ban on stopping in the affected streets during the filming. The municipality of Debrecen asks those who drive there not to drive out of habit, but to take into account the temporary traffic order. After filming, the original traffic order will be restored.

