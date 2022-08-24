An effective bioinformatics tool at the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen

For the first time, an article was published in a prestigious British scientific journal about the computer software developed at the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen, which makes some evolutionary genomics research easier.

Recently, the MTA-DE Lendület Evolutionary Phylogenomics Research Group at the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Science and Technology has been working on understanding the biogeographical conditions and evolutionary history of the Eurasian steppe. They took part in several research trips from Mongolia to Ukraine.

The leader of the research group, Gábor Sramkó, said: that during the examination of the plants there, the international practice of today’s biological research was carried out using genomic testing methods, i.e. based on the entire genetic material – all the DNA of the cell – thus gaining insight into the development history of this biogeographical region.

The results were recently published in the prestigious British-published international journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution. The article, including a summary in Hungarian, can be read by clicking here.

hirek.unideb.hu