On Tuesday, workers detected smoke in the electrical workshop of a plant on Vámraktár Street in Debrecen, and the professional firefighters were alerted, the county disaster management reported.

Firefighters explored and ventilated the building. A part of the building was cut off pending further investigations. Eighty people left the hall by the time of the intervention and were allowed to return there later.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate