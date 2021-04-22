Award-winning literary artist at the Faculty of Humanities

Katalin Bódi, an associate professor at the Institute of Hungarian Literature and Cultural Studies of the Faculty of Humanities, University of Debrecen, received the Artisjus Literary Prize for her book entitled “The Birth of Eva”. The names of the winners were announced on April 21 by the Artisjus Association.

Launched in 2006, the Artisjus Literary Prize is one of the most significant Hungarian literary awards, the prestige of which lies in the fact that the contestants themselves vote for the grand prize and the winners of the four subcategories.

Katalin Bódi is a literary historian, critic and editor who graduated from the Hungarian-French department of the University of Debrecen, in 2005 she obtained a Ph.D. degree. At the Institute of Hungarian Literature and Cultural Studies of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Debrecen, she first became a research assistant (2003–2005), then a teaching assistant (2005–2011), an assistant professor from 2011, and an associate professor in 2019. The subject of his courses is mainly the XVIII. century Hungarian and world literature, literary and media theory, and fine arts.

His research areas: the history of the novel, the XVII-XVIII. century novel, letter novel, genre history, and depiction of women in Hungarian and French literature.

In 2019, the volume of The Birth of Eve, containing selected essays, critiques and studies, was published.

The legal predecessor of Artisjus was founded in 1907 by Hungarian composers, lyricists and music publishers. Today, the Artisjus Hungarian Copyright Office Association manages the rights of about 23,000 Hungarian authors and also manages millions of music and literary authors as a joint rights management organization registered with the National Office of Intellectual Property on the basis of contracts with similar foreign organizations.

hirek.unideb.hu