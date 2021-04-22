THE ranking: The University of Debrecen ranked among the best

It was also among the top 100 in the Health and Well-Being and Life Underwater categories, while 101-200 was ranked as the best Hungarian institution. the University of Debrecen ranks in the Quality Education category in the latest Times Higher Education, Impact Ranking list.

Impact Ranking, the latest list of the renowned British ranking maker Times Higher Education, ranks the social and economic role and impact of higher education institutions along with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The University of Debrecen was examined in 4 of the 17 categories, and in each of them, it was ranked among the best.

In the field of Good Health and Wellbeing, it ranked 87th out of 871 universities, while in the Life Below Water category it ranked 100th out of 379 institutions.

The institution was able to keep it as the best Hungarian universit, 101-200. place in the Quality Education category, despite the fact that the number of ranked institutions increased to 966 with nearly 300 universities compared to last year. In the Partnership for Goals categories, DE is 201-300. earned a place among all 1155 universities.

The authors of the international ranking took into account the number of students in health education and well-being in relation to the total number of students, health research, industrial cooperation and infrastructure related to a healthy lifestyle: university sports fields and facilities (university sports complex, DESOK, SET-CENTER, UNIFIT). Research on quality education included research into childhood education and lifelong learning, the proportion of first-generation intellectuals with a degree in teacher education and students. Related research in the Underwater category, educational and scientific activities on aquatic ecosystems, disposal of hazardous waste in water, and maintenance of local aquatic ecosystems also played a role in the scoring, while in the Cooperation for Goals category, the UN Sustainable Development Goals related educational, research and social participation activities were examined.

Oregon Health and Science University in the United States in the Health and Wellbeing category, Aalborg University in Denmark in the Quality Education category, Life Below Water in the United Kingdom University of Plymouth in the United States, while in the Partnership for Goals category, the University of Newcastle in Australia came first. The University of Manchester in the UK, the University of Sydney in Australia and RMIT University topped the overall ranking.

Among Hungarian institutions, in addition to the University of Debrecen, Eötvös Loránd University, the University of Pécs, Semmelweis University, the University of Szeged and Szent István University were included in the latest rankings of Times Higher Education.

The full list is available on the Times Higher Education website.

hirek.unideb.hu