Technical novelty in the Library of the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen’s University and National Library has increased its resources with a new device, a 3D printer. During the trial run, 150 tweezers were created to help the mask be worn more safely, which will be delivered to foreign students in the dormitory with the help of the HÖK.

The new printer was acquired by the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen (DEENK) from a tender source with an expenditure of about 600 thousand forints.

“Our goal is to create new types of library spaces, including a creative workshop, using state-of-the-art technology, which supports students’ university studies and helps with innovative solutions,”

said Bettina Bácsó, DEENK’s communications and public relations officer at Monday’s handover.

During the test printing, 150 plastic tweezers with the DEENK logo were made, which were taken over by President István Csont on behalf of the Student Self-Government of the University of Debrecen (DEHÖK).

– Currently, based on an individual fairness request, about 900 foreign and foreign Hungarian and Ph.D. students live in the dormitories of the university, according to individual needs, and this week the HÖK will distribute the tools facilitating the wearing of the mask for spectacles – informed István Csont .

The 3D printer was acquired by DEENK within the framework of the tender EFOP-4.2.1-16-2017-00015 “Development of the higher education infrastructure of the University of Debrecen for the renewal of practical and professional training”.

hirek.unideb.hu