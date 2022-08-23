From Tuesday It Will Get Warmer Every Day

Clouds will break up on Tuesday, but showers and thunderstorms may still occur, according to the Időkép forecast.

In the west and north-west, the north-northwest wind will be strong in some places. In the morning, mist and fog may form in many places, mainly in the Great Plain and in the north. After 13-18 degrees in the early morning, 20-31 degrees are expected during the day, it will be warmer in the east and southeast.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may form again on Wednesday. The wind can still be strong in the west and northwest. In the morning, 12-18 degrees are expected, fog and mist may occur in some places. In the afternoon, we can measure 24-32 degrees. On Thursday, there will be mostly cumulus clouds in the sky, from which scattered showers and thunderstorms may occur. The northeast wind will be weak and moderate. In the afternoon, the temperature will be between 25 and 33 degrees. On Friday, in addition to the mostly sunny weather, there may still be showers and thunderstorms in places. The northeast wind will be weak and moderate, but there may be strong gusts in the northeast. The peak temperature is likely to be between 27 and 34 degrees.



24.hu

idokep.hu

pixabay