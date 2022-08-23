Sylvester Stallone’s marriage may have ended

Although there is no official information about it yet, all signs point to the end of the marriage of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin after 25 years.

Flavin hinted in an Instagram post on August 10 that things might be over with Stallone, reports Blikk. For a picture in which the mother was hugging their three daughters, she wrote:

These girls are the most important to me, nothing else matters. The four of us, forever.

In addition to that, the 76-year-old Stallone removed the tattoo on his arm that represented his wife. The Flavin tattoo was replaced by a picture of a puppy. The tattoo artist even shared the photo on his social media page, but later took it down when commenters started asking him why the star covered his wife’s image.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin met in a restaurant in 1988. The actor was filming the third part of Rambo at the time and was over his brief marriage to Brigitte Nielsen. He and Jennifer were married in 1997 and have three beautiful daughters.

Photo: Instagram/jenniferflavinstallone