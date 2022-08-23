Video: this is how the company of the Csokonai Theater celebrated its new venue

The company of the Csokonai Theater took its place in the new theater building, the Csokonai Forum. The long, multi-stage process of the move was finally completed in August, as a result of which, in the season starting in September, we can expect the audience in a brand new environment – not only for our latest shows but also for popular plays from previous years.

We are celebrating the move with a fun video made with the participation of the entire troupe, which we are now publishing on our official YouTube channel.

The video was made by Kíra Nagy and Zsófia Wessely, choreographed by Gábor Katona, and recorded and edited by Csaba Jóvér, Milán Kiss and Benedek Takács, read the theater’s announcement.

