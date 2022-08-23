A Moldovan man wanted for kidnapping was arrested near Ártánd

Bácsi Éva

A Moldovan man applied for exit at the Ártánd border crossing at 4:20 p.m. on the 21st. During the crossing attempt, the police in Biharkerestes found that the Moldovan authorities had issued an arrest warrant against the man for kidnapping and illegal detention. The uniformed officers arrested the 37-year-old man and handed him over to the staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Department – police.hu reported.

