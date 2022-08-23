The Vojtina Puppet Theater holds its season opening program on Sunday

On Sunday morning, the Vojtina Puppet Theater in Debrecen welcomes those interested with themed islands, related games, and surprises in its season-opening program in the Memorial Garden behind the Reformed Great Church.

On the opening day of the Vojtina Puppet Theater’s 47th season, the story of the clever girl will be shown by the Ládafia Puppet Theater at 10 a.m.. At the same time, the other programs will be hosted by eight thematic islands in the Debrecen Memorial Garden, the theater told MTI on Monday.

According to their information, discounted advance tickets are already available for the event, but it will also be possible to buy tickets on the spot. The programs will be held in the puppet theater in case of rain.

As for the 2022/2023 season, the theater announced that the theater would present the performances Hoppláda in September, The Fisherman and the Ambitious Wife in November, The Tale of the Bird’s Nest in February-March 2023, and László Vitéz – Mill Complications in April-May. , while five more productions are on show.

In addition to the Animal Friendships show on the chamber stage from November, five more productions remain in the repertoire. In addition, the theater offers the Nursery Theater, Ovis occupation, ritual games, educational theater performances, puppet training, theme days, courses, exhibitions, and other programs during the season.

debreceninap.hu