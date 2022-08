Ambulances were on the lookout with decorated cars.

The health insurance of the 2022 Debrecen Flower Carnival – after long and thorough preparations – was carried out by 13 excellent paramedics of the National Ambulance Service with an ambulance, several cases, and ambulance vehicles, which were also decorated by the organizers.

In the end, the ambulances provided quick help to eight patients in the huge crowd

– announced the National Ambulance Service.

debreceninap.hu