Forgery: Man proved his primary education with fake documents

Police
The Debrecen Police Headquarters has completed its investigation into the case.

The police continued to prosecute a resident of Nyírmihályd for a well-founded suspicion of the use of a false private document.

According to the data of the investigation, the man tried to prove his primary education on 16 November 2020 with a forged private document in Debrecen, at the beginning of a TRAFFIC examination. The suspect, as he would not have been entitled to take the driving test, handed over a certificate issued to his brother to the examiner. Police interrogated the 39-year-old man as a suspect, during which he testified.

The Investigation Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and handed over the case files to the prosecutor’s office.

