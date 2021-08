A Romanian citizen applied for departure as a passenger of a bus at Ártánd road border crossing on August 3, 2021, around 1 p.m. During the inspection, the man handed over a false identity card to the Biharkeresztes police officers, so he was arrested on suspicion of committing a crime of forgery of public documents and then handed over to the staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters.

police.hu