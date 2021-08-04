Hungary Registers Two Fatalities, 26 New Covid Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Two patients died over the weekend, while 26 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

 

So far 5,628,383 people have received a first jab, while 5,453,177 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 30,182, while hospitals are treating 77 Covid patients, 10 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,349 people in official quarantine, while 6,352,215 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 809,672 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,029. Fully 749,461 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

 

