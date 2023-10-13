The weather will be changeable over the weekend, cooling will arrive on Sunday and rain is expected in many places

The weather will be changeable in the second half of the week: on Friday morning, the sky will be cloudy in many places, then the sun will come out, and sunny weather is expected on Saturday, but from the evening the wind will strengthen and the rain will fall in more and more places. On Sunday, rain is expected in many places and the peak temperature is only expected to be between 11 and 20 degrees Celsius – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Friday, the sky will initially be moderately to heavily cloudy, then the cloudiness will gradually decrease and in the afternoon there will be plenty of sunshine with likely veil clouds. At the same time, more cloudy areas will remain in the northeastern part of the country, where showers may occur until the morning hours, and no precipitation is expected elsewhere. The highest daytime temperature will be between 20 and 28 degrees, it will be cooler in the northeast.

On Saturday, after the morning mist and fog patches and stratus clouds dissipate, mostly weakly cloudy and sunny weather is expected, then in the evening and night hours, the sky will cover more and more places from the northwest and rain will fall. In many places, the south and south-westerly winds will strengthen, and the flow will turn to the north-west in the evening. The minimum temperature is between 9 and 16 degrees, the maximum between 22 and 28 degrees.

On Sunday, the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast, and rain and showers are expected in many places, and the clouds will begin to decrease from the northwest in the evening. The north, northwest wind is strengthening in many places. In the morning, 9-16 degrees is likely, the peak temperature is expected between 11 and 20 degrees; it will be cooler in the wetter western regions, and the weather will be milder in the morning hours in the southeast.

