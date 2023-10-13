Concert of the choir of the Korean Presbyterian Women’s Association in Debrecen

On October 13 (Friday) at 6 p.m., the choir of our sister church in South Korea will give a concert. We look forward to welcoming you to the special occasion.

The choir of the Presbyterian Women’s Association of Korea (PCK) was founded in 1992 with the aim of evangelizing through praise, participating in the movement of church unity, and performing musical service at various events of the Presbyterian Women’s Association.

The start of the choir after the construction of the headquarters of the Korean Presbyterian Women’s Association became a medium for raising the status of the Women’s Association at the level of the unified movement, both at home and abroad. It played a role as a glorifying mission group of the Women’s Presbyterian Association by strengthening musical competence.

In 2022, he celebrated the 30th anniversary of the foundation of the choir, which embodied Christian culture through glorification.

Over the years, the choir spread the gospel through glorification with 12 overseas concerts in Indonesia, Australia, Russia, Canada, Hungary, Germany, Austria, among others.