Increase in the number of flights from Debrecen to a popular destination

Airport Debrecen announced good news on its social media page: between March 27 and June 4, the Wizz Air Debrecen-Lárnaka flight will operate 4 times a week.

They say that Cyprus is famous for its tasty and healthy gastronomy, the main dishes of which are based on seafood. The city has plenty of taverns and cafes, but you can also find Irish pubs and international fast-food restaurants on its streets.

Cyprus can therefore be easily reached from Debrecen, and Larnaca is just one of many interesting destinations. Since the island is barely bigger than Bács-Kiskun county, you can quickly get from Larnaca to Paphos, Limassol, Ayia Napa on the south coast by rented car or bus, as well as explore the northern capital Nicosia and Famagusta in the breakaway state of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. sights as well.

You can browse the prices on the Wizz Air website, a round trip is currently around HUF 25,000.

debreceninap.hu