Coronavirus – 5 Deaths, 289 New Infections

Five patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 289 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 5,862,458 people have received a first jab, while 5,579,231 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 626,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 7,639, while hospitals are treating 401 Covid patients, 45 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 818,520 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,141. Fully 780,740 people have made a recovery. There are 4,302 people in official quarantine, while 6,815,778 tests have been officially carried out.

