Sunny But Windy Weather Expected Today

Cloudiness starts to clear and decrease significantly only from the early hours of Saturday morning. During the day on Saturday, sunny weather is expected with veils and cumulus clouds, but along the southeastern and eastern borders, the sky may remain heavily cloudy until the afternoon.

On Saturday, the air movement turning to the northwest will pick up, and it can be strong in some places. The lowest night temperature is usually between 5 and 10 degrees. The highest daytime temperature on Saturday will be between 14 and 19 degrees.



