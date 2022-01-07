Hungary Records 6,454 New Covid Infections, 80 Deaths

Altogether 80 patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 6,454 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 6,272,718 people have received a first jab, while 5,996,472 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 3,198,951 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections has risen to 103,409, while hospitals are treating 3,101 Covid-19 patients, 307 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,276,433 have been registered with the virus, while 39,679 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,133,345 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay