Severe frosts will begin at the beginning of the week, with freezing rain on Tuesday, and spring-like warmth expected by Sunday

This week will start with severe frost: temperatures could drop to as low as minus 18 degrees Celsius early Tuesday morning, and it will remain below freezing during the day as well. On Tuesday in particular, freezing rain is expected again across a larger area, then the frost will gradually ease, and by Sunday daytime temperatures could reach as high as plus 10 degrees in some places. This emerges from the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Ltd.

On Monday, the day will generally start with clear, sunny weather; cloud cover will decrease in the northeastern regions as well during the morning, although light snowfall cannot be ruled out in some places until then. During the day, cloudiness will increase again from the west and thicken, and by evening the sky will become overcast everywhere. From late afternoon and evening, snowfall is expected from the west at first, later turning into freezing rain. In the first half of the day, the westerly wind may still be brisk in places, then it will turn southerly and weaken everywhere. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between minus 8 and 0 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, overcast conditions are expected at first, then cloud cover may break up from the southwest. During the night, freezing rain is expected in more and more places from the west over the southwestern half of the country—more persistently mainly in Northwestern Transdanubia—then during the day it will cease from the west and turn into rain. In the northeastern part of the country, snowfall is likely, typically resulting in a fresh snow cover of 2–5 centimeters. In Southern Transdanubia, the wind may occasionally become brisk, while elsewhere it will remain moderate. Minimum temperatures in eastern Hungary are likely to be between minus 18 and minus 10 degrees, while in Transdanubia and the central regions between minus 9 and minus 1 degree; by dawn, a significant warming may occur. Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 0 and plus 7 degrees in Transdanubia, and between minus 8 and minus 1 degree in the east.

On Wednesday, the sky will be mostly heavily clouded or overcast; light snow flurries or freezing drizzle may occur in places in the northeast and east. The easterly wind may occasionally pick up. Minimum temperatures will generally range between minus 12 and minus 4 degrees, but it may be a few degrees colder in the north and locally milder in the southwest. The highest daytime temperatures will mostly be between minus 6 and 0 degrees, while in the south and southwest between 1 and 9 degrees.

On Thursday, the sky will again be mostly heavily clouded or overcast; in some places the air will become humid and patches of fog will form. Freezing rain may occur locally in the north, while light rain is expected elsewhere. Winds will remain moderate. The lowest nighttime temperatures will be between minus 6 and 0 degrees, and the highest daytime temperatures will generally be between 0 and plus 9 degrees, with milder conditions in the southwest.

By Friday morning, mist and fog will form, but during the day the sun will shine for shorter or longer periods. In some places, light mixed precipitation may occur. The easterly to southeasterly wind may become brisk in places. Temperatures around dawn are likely to be between minus 6 and 0 degrees, and between 1 and 10 degrees in the early afternoon.

By Saturday morning, mist and fog will again form; during the day cloud cover will generally break up and significant precipitation is not likely. The southeasterly wind may pick up in places. Temperatures around dawn are expected to be between minus 6 and 0 degrees, and between minus 2 and plus 9 degrees in the early afternoon.

On Sunday, heavily clouded or overcast weather is expected, with precipitation occurring in places. The easterly wind will strengthen. Temperatures around dawn will range from minus 8 to plus 1 degree, while early afternoon temperatures are expected to be between minus 2 and plus 10 degrees.