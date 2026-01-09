Exciting weekend events to enjoy in Debrecen

This weekend, Debrecen offers a wide variety of exciting events for music and culture lovers. From high-energy metal shows to mesmerizing Japanese taiko drumming, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

MUNEDAIKO – Japanese Taiko Drummers

Where: Kölcsey Center, Debrecen

When: Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 19:00

Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing world of Japanese taiko drums with Munedaiko (IT). After last year’s six sold-out shows in Hungary, these world-famous drummers return to Debrecen to showcase rhythms inspired by Japanese life and mythology.

More details on Facebook.

Mozinet Film Days – The Love That Remains

Where: Apollo Cinema, Soós Imre Hall, Miklós u. 1., Debrecen

When: Friday, January 9, 2026 | 18:00

The 15th Mozinet Film Days brings an exceptional selection of foreign and Hungarian films to cinemas nationwide, including premieres from Berlin, Cannes, and Venice. This week, the spotlight is on the subtitled Icelandic-Danish-Swedish-French comedy “The Love That Remains” (109 min, 2025), directed by Hlynur Palmason.

After the screening, film club host Dr. Váró Kata Anna will lead a discussion with the audience. The story follows Anna and Maggi, who continue to co-parent their three children despite no longer living together, exploring love, family, and the fragile balance between nature and human relationships with humor and subtle surrealism.

Tickets are available online here.

Facebook event.

DEAC Amateur Darts Tournament

Where: Red and White, Debrecen

When: Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 18:00 – 24:00

The DEAC Darts Club kicks off its 2026 amateur darts series with a 15-round competition open to recreational players. The event is designed for newcomers and casual players who want to try their hand at a competitive darts setting.

Gate opens: 17:00

Registration: 17:15–17:45 (pre-registration required via the event’s Facebook post)

Draw & rules briefing: 17:45–18:00

Start of competition: 18:00

This year introduces two major rule changes: double-out throughout the main bracket and a final match played to four legs. The tournament will follow the 501SO and 501DO formats, with increasing leg counts as players progress to quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final.

The DEAC Darts series will continue throughout 2026 with multiple rounds on Fridays and one special Saturday round, culminating in the grand final on December 11.

Mofe info here.

Debrecen Rocks This Weekend: Full Of Anger Underground Metal Festival and More

This weekend, metal fans in Debrecen have a reason to celebrate as the XVI. Full Of Anger Underground Metal Festival kicks off at Stage Underground Music Club. The lineup features top Hungarian acts, with several bands premiering new albums live for the first time in the city.

ANGERSEED – Death Metal

Angerseed will launch their new album Rapture is Mine… Glory is Ours with an official CD release at the festival. Fans can expect intense death metal riffs and an energetic live performance that sets the tone for the night.

ATROX TRAUMA – Thrash/Death Metal

After two years, Atrox Trauma returns to the F.O.A. Festival in Debrecen to premiere their new album Where Death Hunts. Their thrash and death metal fusion promises a high-octane set for festival-goers.

EXODIKON – Melodic Black/Death Metal

Making their debut in Debrecen, Exodikon will present Chaosophilia, blending melodic black and death metal into a unique, atmospheric experience. Fans are in for a first-time live treat.

AORNOS – Black Metal

After three years, Aornos returns to the festival stage with new songs from their upcoming album. Their black metal performance is expected to bring dark, intense energy to the night.

CROWHILL TALES – Atmospheric Doom/Death Metal

Back after ten years, Crowhill Tales will premiere Where is the Point of No Return. Their atmospheric doom/death metal style promises an immersive experience for long-time and new fans alike.

CLOSURE – Blackened Death Metal

Closure makes their festival debut with a blackened death metal set. This first-time appearance at F.O.A. Festival will introduce their intense sound to the Debrecen metal scene.

Information:

The festival kicks off on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 17:30 at Stage Underground Music Club (Domb u. 1, Debrecen).

More details here.

RAMAZURI × Palette Lounge Bar – Disco Night

Where: Hotel Lycium, Palette Lounge Bar, Debrecen

When: Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 19:00

Debrecen’s nightlife gets a fresh start with the RAMAZURI × Palette Lounge Bar – The Opening: Disco Edition. Experience a stylish evening of disco, funky, and RnB music for adults, with top DJs Whiteboy and DJ Németi creating the perfect atmosphere.

The newly renovated Hotel Lycium promises an unforgettable night with quality music and a fashionable crowd. Tickets are limited: Early Bird (6,000 HUF – sold out), Pre-sale (8,000 HUF), and On-site (8,000 HUF if available). Table reservations are only possible with pre-purchased tickets, but entry without a table is also allowed.

Facebook event.

Karaoke Party at HONEY Bar & Café

Where: HONEY Bar & Café, Simonffy Street 1/c, Debrecen

When: Friday, January 9, 2026 | 3 hours

Get ready for Debrecen’s legendary Friday night karaoke party at HONEY Bar & Café! Sing your heart out and enjoy a complimentary Csiki beer. With resident DJs Maci & Sunny, the fun continues well into the night. The event is free entry, 16+ age limit, and sports-casual attire is recommended.

Facebook event.

Winter Fun at Csinibaba Kultkert

Where: Csinibaba Kultkert, Medgyessy Promenade 1, Debrecen

When: Saturday, January 10, 2026 | From 11:00 AM

Celebrate the snow with a cozy alpine hut vibe right in Debrecen! Enjoy classic alpine snacks like leberkäse, steamed dumplings, and beef soup with giant liver dumplings, hot drinks including mulled wine, homemade hot chocolate, and teas, plus music for a snowy disco experience. Dress in your most colorful winter outfit—the best costumes win a complimentary mulled wine. A festive winter atmosphere for the whole family awaits!

Facebook event.

Szakaszhatár Progressive Rock Concert

Where: Incognito Club, Debrecen

When: Saturday, January 10, 2026

The Debrecen-based band Szakaszhatár, founded in 2019, brings a unique instrumental progressive rock experience to the Incognito Club. Their performance features guitar-driven compositions enriched with synthesizers, loopers, and creative effects. With a mix of innovative sounds and visually striking background projections, the band offers a captivating, original music experience for progressive rock fans.

Informations here.