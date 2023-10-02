The Civaqua program reached another milestone

The new pump at the HTVR pumping station was started. On September 29, 2023, mayor László Papp and deputy mayor Ákos Balázs held a press conference on the installation of the device.

We have reached another major milestone regarding implementing the first phase of the Civaqua program, which shows 97 percent completion. As promised, the first phase can be delivered at the end of this year and the moment awaited for several decades, since the beginning of the 70s, will occur when, thanks to Civaqua, the water from the Keleti main canal will reach the source area of the Tócó, said László Papp.

As he said, this decades-long wait requires very serious technical construction work, but now we are within arm’s reach of the first phase of Civaqua starting to operate normally. – We visited this hall in April, but we had not yet seen this huge pump installed, which means amazing performance. It is a pump equipped with a 1500 Kw motor, which can move 1275 liters of water per second. Its performance is clearly demonstrated by the fact that this water has to be transported from this point to a point 65 meters higher, due to the longitudinal loss of the pipeline, the water would be pumped up at a height of 85-90 meters – he pointed out the pump’s performance. He added: the device fills a 3,000 cubic meter reservoir in 20 minutes. “This is the heart of the whole system,” he underlined. He highlighted that the pressure pipeline that has already been built is 13 km long and the gravity pipeline is 2 km long, which is also available.



He recalled that a few days ago they also visited Józsá, where they could see in the center the developments that are being implemented not within the framework of this investment, but within the framework of a local government order, which can already anticipate welfare developments. – One of the most important elements of Civaqua, in addition to supplying water to the city’s surface water system, is that we will try to complement these possibilities of the city with various welfare programs and we also want to implement such welfare developments in the vicinity of the Vezér útá reservoir in the coming years, which will benefit the residents of the area, and it can be inviting for Debrecen as a whole – he listed. He emphasized that the pump is under test operation, the construction is not finished, the specialists are still trying, specializing and perfecting the operation of the system, which will be put into operation towards the end of the year.

Ákos Balázs spoke about the fact that they had to use very serious technical solutions in order for the water to reach Debrecen. At the same time, thanks to this water, protective afforestation was carried out along the Tócó stream, which is thought of as a green corridor. – In recent years, we have started protecting forests in the area of both Józsa and Vezér utca, and this water will feed these protective forests as well. The revitalization programs affecting the surroundings of the stream bed also all serve to ensure that this water, together with the plants, strengthens the biodiversity and also improves the climatic conditions, thus we will be able to improve Debrecen’s air quality a lot, said the deputy mayor. He added that the green measures they are taking reinforce each other, but the flagship is the Civaqua program, the realization of which will make a 50-year dream come true, he underlined.

(Debrecen City Hall)