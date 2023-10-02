The dealer of fake phone parts in Hajdú-Bihar county has been arrested

The representatives of the rights holders of Apple and Huawei requested the participation of the NAV in the inspection of a Hungarian telephone parts dealer.

A shipment failed for the first time in Slovenia, where thousands of fake phone accessories were destroyed by the foreign authorities. The chain reaction started immediately and thanks to the exchange of information between the representatives of the products in Hungary and the foreign and Hungarian customs authorities, the threads were quickly wrapped up.

The warehouse of a shop selling telephone parts in the Hajdú-Bihar county was inspected together with our brand expert staff. Warehouse shelves were littered with fake charging cables, adapters and connectors. By using accessories with the same appearance and logo as the original brand, the stores deceived their customers while putting them on the market without the permission of the owner of the trademark. The 2,561 fake devices were immediately withdrawn from circulation, as they could even be life-threatening.

The financial loss caused by the products is more than ten million forints, and the financial inspectors have initiated proceedings for the crime of violating industrial rights, reads the Facebook page of the National Tax and Customs Administration.

(NAV)