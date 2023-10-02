The DVSC football team adopted the red panda family of the Debrecen Zoo

The symbolic adoption of the residents of Zoo Debrecen is a great opportunity for individuals, companies, institutions and organizations to directly contribute to the well-being of an animal dear to them and at the same time to the success of the zoo’s species conservation work.

According to the statement of managing director Dr. Sándor Gergely Nagy, DVSC Futball Zrt recently increased the number of foster parents at the zoo, after this morning the club ceremoniously adopted all three members of the Debrecen red panda family – Maci, Pandita and their first offspring born on June 18.

This special breed is a really suitable choice for the sports team not only because of its characteristic red and white coloring but also because of its cat skills, so its adoptees will hopefully bring the team luck on the field.

With its generous support, the DVSC regularly contributes to the feeding and environmental enrichment of the pandas living under the trees of the Great Forest – among other things with the help of the special environmental enrichment ball handed over at today’s ceremony -, to the further renovation of their enclosure in the future, and through all this to the fact that this endangered species from Debrecen will be able to grow with new offspring European zoo stock.

Native to the high mountain forests of the Himalayas, Northern Burma, and the Chinese provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan, there are now less than 10,000 individuals of the red panda living in nature as a result of habitat destruction and poaching, so it is classified as endangered on the Red List of the World Conservation Union (IUCN). Zoos that take care of reserve populations and help with habitat protection play an important role in saving the species, and they can do this work partly thanks to their enthusiastic supporters.

Zoo Debrecen would like to thank the DVSC for its offer and is confident that in the future it will be able to welcome more honorary foster parents among its supporters.