A disabled student from Immánuel Otthon in Debrecen took part in a running competition

This time, Peha Marci started on his “home track”, he had another unforgettable experience at an event with a great atmosphere in Ebes.



The nine-year-old boy has been able to enjoy the joy of running and racing several times with the help of a treadmill and the institution’s employee, Judit Cseke Kovácsné. Thanks to the special device, people with mobility impairments can also participate in running competitions, since while their helpers push them over the selected distances, they sit safely in the specially designed, massive device.

After their participation in the 6th Wizz Air Airport Run held the previous weekend, Marci and Judit did not have to wait long for the next challenge, as they also took part in the Sebes running race in Ebes, held for the thirteenth time on Sunday. This time, the couple completed the longest distance of 4.2 kilometers.

Marci from Ebes once again had a lasting experience running at the family-friendly event with a great atmosphere, which he shared with his loved ones and other participants with smiles. The boy’s family is grateful to Judit that their child has the opportunity to have such extraordinary experiences through the specialist.

The duo is looking forward to the next race together. This initiative of Immánuel Otthon és Iskola goes beyond sports. It also has a social attitude-shaping effect, since the presence of disabled people on the racetracks contributes to the social integration of the group and helps to destroy negative, erroneous prejudices and stereotypes.