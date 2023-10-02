The Move, Debrecen! movement’s health promotion center is open

Move, Debrecen! movement’s health development center: the building operated by the Debrecen Basic Care and Health Development Institute (DAEFI) was remodeled with more than HUF 300 million, and its complete renovation was carried out with the support of UNICEF, the University of Debrecen and the municipality.

At Friday’s press conference in conjunction with the center’s ceremonial handover, Mayor László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) highlighted that the new center focuses more on adults, but also accommodates children, for example, the “Wait for the School” program starts here, in which a therapist and special education teacher with their help, they implement developmental sessions for the 3-6 year-old age group with individual and family counseling. Care will be taken here to combat and prevent harmful addictions, but they will also place great emphasis on preserving mental health.

Deputy mayor Diána Széles detailed that Mozdulj, Debrecen! was launched together with DAEFI two years ago. program specifically for those who need help; it was brought to life by a survey made together with the university and DAEFI about how much people move and how much they take care of themselves; this survey revealed that 7 out of 10 people do not exercise at all.

At that time, the municipality undertook to develop forms of movement in which different target groups were given the opportunity to use the city infrastructure for free. A new element of this is the newly handed over building, which was created on the site of a dental screening center, said the deputy mayor responsible for health and tourism tasks and care policy.

Torda Edina, UNICEF’s child protection worker, highlighted that after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the refugee program office also started operating in Hungary and wanted to support local collaborations that are able to provide quality services and respond to the needs of children and their families coming from Ukraine; this is also how they contacted Debrecen.

However, UNICEF works for all children, so it wants to support not only refugee children in the city, but also local ones, which is why it contributed to the establishment of the center, said Edina Tordai.

In her speech, Ildikó Balatoni, the coordination vice president of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center and operational director, emphasized that promoting a healthy lifestyle of the population requires social cooperation, a good example of which is the establishment of the health promotion center.

Introducing the building, Csaba Papp, director of the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute, pointed out that the old dental spaces on the ground floor were converted, one wing into a prevention department, where examiners and consultants were housed, while the other wing became a movement support and development center created.

(Debrecen City Hall / Debreceni Nap)