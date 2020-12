The eighth-floor apartment of a condominium in Füredi Street in Debrecen caught fire. Firefighters evacuated two people from the apartment. The fire was extinguished with two jets of water, under the direction of the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Operations Service.

Several of the residents of the condominium have left their homes, they are waiting on a warming bus while they can return safely.

debreceninap.hu