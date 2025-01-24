Free Meal Distribution for the Needy in Debrecen – January 26, 2025

Those who were never told that life could be better – there will be another food distribution in Debrecen. The Unsolicited Attention Debrecen Women’s Civic Association will once again host its free food distribution for those in need on January 26, 2025, the last Sunday of the month.

Location: Debrecen, Petőfi Square, area in front of the underpass

Start Time: 10:30 AM

The organization will start distributing numbers at 9:30 AM.

Unfortunately, in recent months, there have been so many people waiting for the meal that we couldn’t serve hot food to everyone. It was heartbreaking for all of us. Last Christmas, for which we had been preparing for a long time, we hosted nearly 200 poor Debrecen residents.

Said Tukoráné Kádár Ibolya, the head of the association. The organization will still be able to provide food for 150 people, but because this is the limit, it will hand out numbers. Therefore, those who arrive late may not get lunch. Tukoráné Kádár Ibolya kindly asks the residents of Debrecen to support the organization, so that no hungry person leaves Petőfi Square empty-handed this Sunday.

If anyone would like to help or provide support, they can contact the following phone number: +36 30 9841 963

(The photo was taken during last year’s Christmas food distribution.)