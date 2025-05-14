The Tusnád Street playground in Debrecen has been renovated

New play equipment has been installed in the fenced park. Landscaping is also planned for the area so that children can play in the shade during the summer heat. The development was implemented with nearly 33 million forints in municipal funding.

Safety and modernity were the main criteria for the complete reconstruction of the playground on Tusnád Street in the Homokkert neighborhood, which local families were able to start using as of Monday. The last renovation in the park took place in the early 2010s, so it was time for an upgrade again.

“We used to come to the old playground too, but back then there wasn’t much here. Now, with all these new games, and since I have three kids, each one can find something fun to play with,” said local parent Ferenc Dankó.

The fence was replaced and the gate was fitted with a child safety lock. The old cinder sports field was resurfaced with asphalt and enclosed with a net. Several new play structures have been added to the community space.

“The playground now features five new items: a play castle, a swing, a seesaw, a swinging corridor, and a spring toy for skill development — so children have plenty of new options to explore,” said municipal representative Gyöngyi Dankuné Nagy.

This development is part of the city’s efforts to improve the quality of life for young families moving into the neighborhood. Welfare investments play a key role in the city’s ongoing development efforts.

“It’s a special joy that there’s a kindergarten nearby, so this playground will be naturally well-used — practically every day when the weather is nice,” highlighted Member of Parliament László Pósán.

Plans are in place to landscape the playground area and plant shade trees in the future. The renovation was completed using approximately 33 million forints from municipal resources.

(debrecen.hu)

Photo: debrecen.hu