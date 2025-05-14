A hotel in Debrecen donated replaced furniture and equipment to those in need

Hotel Divinus*****Superior in Debrecen – whose ownership group is committed to social responsibility – is donating various furniture and utility items of significant value to people in need, with the help of member organizations of the Debrecen Charity Board, including the Public Benefit Association for Children in Haláp (Halápon a Gyermekekért Közhasznú Egyesület).

The donation was announced at a press conference held on May 13, 2025, at Hotel Divinus*****Superior by József Márics, the hotel’s director; Diána Széles, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen and co-chair of the Debrecen Charity Board; Edit Bódor, chair of the Charity Board; and Dalma Berekméri, president of the Public Benefit Association for Children in Haláp.

As József Márics explained, the Divinus Hotel has undergone a major transformation over the past three years. Beyond the physical renewal, the owners also wanted a renewal in spirit. Therefore, as part of their commitment to social responsibility, they decided not to sell the high-quality, still usable items that were replaced during the renovation of the five-star superior hotel. Instead, they are offering these to the most vulnerable members of society through Debrecen-based civil organizations engaged in charitable work. Márics expressed his gratitude to Diána Széles for helping to ensure the donations reached the right recipients. He also thanked his colleague József Pécsi, the hotel’s technical manager, who suggested the replaced items should be donated to a charitable cause.

Diána Széles emphasized that the Debrecen Charity Board can support people in need thanks to donations from generous individuals and companies. The board would not be able to fulfill its mission or fully implement the “Caring City” program without help from private donors and businesses that take social responsibility seriously, in addition to the support it receives from the city of Debrecen. The deputy mayor noted that among hotel and accommodation providers, Hotel Divinus*****Superior is the first to support the work of the Charity Board – besides Aquaticum Debrecen Thermal & Wellness Hotel – and she expressed her special thanks to the hotel and its owners. This support highlights how the “Caring City” program in Debrecen is becoming a broader community effort. One group benefiting from the current donation will be the families supported by the Halápon a Gyermekekért Association – including families whose children must walk several kilometers daily to get to school.

Edit Bódor, president of the Debrecen Charity Board, emphasized how honored the board is to have earned the trust of donors over the past ten years. This trust enables donors to rely on the board’s mediation and the expertise of its member organizations’ staff when offering help to those in need. In this way, the Charity Board fulfills its role as a bridge between donors and recipients. The board guarantees that donations reach where they are most needed. Bódor also spoke about the special destiny of these donated items: while they once served the comfort of hotel guests during short stays, they will now continue to serve – but differently – by improving the daily lives of families, making them more comfortable, of higher quality, and more beautiful for, hopefully, many years. She also mentioned that, in addition to families, some of the donated items will be distributed to social institutions.

On behalf of the member organizations of the Debrecen Charity Board, Dalma Berekméri, president of the Halápon a Gyermekekért Public Benefit Association, received the generous donation consisting of items of great value to those they support. At the press conference, she expressed her hope that this collaboration and example of social responsibility would inspire others as well.

The donation includes beds, mattresses, mattress protectors, sheets, pillows, pillowcases, duvets, duvet covers, bedspreads, tablecloths, towels, bathrobes, blackout curtains, bathroom items, and many other utilities. These items were replaced during the hotel’s recently completed comprehensive renovation program, but are still in good condition and usable for many years to come. The donation consists of approximately 2,000 items with a total estimated value of 5–6 million forints. The transportation of the donated items has already begun.

(debrecen.hu)

Photo: debrecen.hu