Hajdúhús 2000 Kft. in Debrecen modernized pig processing

Hajdúhús 2000 Kft. in Debrecen modernized its pig processing with an investment of more than two billion forints.

According to their announcement, the project, which was completed on March 31, was aimed at meeting the market demand for domestic and international quality meat products. The development will greatly contribute to increasing the competitiveness of the business, retaining and expanding jobs, they wrote.

As part of the investment, a new processing plant of approximately 6,600 square meters was built and a modern, automated technological line was put into operation. In addition to the infrastructural development, the processing line acquired during the tender will provide not only an increase in capacity but also a quality improvement in the field of meat processing – read in the announcement.

144.5 thousand pigs were slaughtered at Hajdúhús 2000 Kft. Last year, and as a result of the investment, this number will double in three years. The company, which currently employs 191 people, has created 25 new jobs with the investment, MTI said.

They added that the project, which has now been completed, will allow pork to be processed to a higher standard, appearing on the market with packaged products, using modern, more material-saving packaging methods.

The sales revenue of Hajdúhús 2000 Kft. In Debrecen in 2020 was HUF 8.114 billion, the result was HUF 771 million. Last year, sales of 8.568 billion were achieved and they expect a profit of about HUF 300 million, they told MTI.