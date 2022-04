A Romanian citizen with an articulated vehicle driving three cars on the connected trailer applied for an exit at the Ártánd road border crossing on March 31, 2022, at 1:40 p.m. During the inspection, the police found that the weight of the vehicle combination exceeded the maximum permissible total weight, therefore the further traffic of the vehicle with the risk of an accident was prevented and an administrative fine of HUF 350,000 was imposed on the 46-year-old driver.

police.hu