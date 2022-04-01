A car got stuck on the sidewalk in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Station is prosecuting the driver on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to the available data, a man was driving a car in Debrecen, at 5 Ibolya Street, around 19 February 2022 at 11 p.m. The driver drove his vehicle onto the stairs leading to the sidewalk section of the Dózsa György út service road, then got stuck in the car.

The police officers ask that anyone who has seen the incident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, 149 Sámsoni út) or by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. 80 / 555-111, and the toll-free number 112.