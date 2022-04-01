Peacekeepers returning from Kosovo were greeted in Debrecen

The soldiers of the 25th shift of the KFOR contingent who returned home from Kosovo were greeted on the main square of Debrecen on Thursday.

Peacekeepers lined up in front of the Reformed Great Church in Debrecen.

István Puskás (Fidesz-KDNP), Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, told the returning soldiers of the István Bocskai Rifle Brigade No. 5 that Hungary is on the side of peace, it was and will remain a country of peace.

“The soldier is needed so that he is not needed,” quoted Ferenc Deák, “the sage of the homeland,” at the reception ceremony of the peacekeepers, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, commander of the Hungarian Armed Forces (MH).

The peacekeeping contingent also had to be there in Kosovo so that it would not be needed. The confident action, knowledge, and ability of the Hungarian mission contributed to the fact that people can still live in peace in that part of Europe, he added.

Ruszin-Szendi Romulusz called it important to support the work of the Ministry of the Interior and the police so that they could meet the challenges from the east and the south at the same time and fulfill their task enshrined in the constitution: “protect the Hungarian people, protect Hungary”.

“In the meantime, we must prepare for the worst: we cannot allow the Hungarian soldier and the Hungarian Armed Forces to be able to perform their duties if the situation escalates in any direction,” he said.

The commander counts on soldiers at home, on the training ground, in international exercises, on the eastern and southern borders, as long as this threat persists.

The soldiers of the Bocskai brigade in Debrecen, who returned from Kosovo, greeted their superiors and those gathered to greet them at Kossuth Square.

MTI

Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi