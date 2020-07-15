Elegant Colors throughout the Park

Native to Mexico, zinnias are a genus of annual flowering plants, including youth-and-age (Zinnia elegans), a popular garden species in Hungary. Depending on the species and cultivar, zinnias may grow up to 60 to 80 cm high and have a nice shrubby habit. The lanceolate leaves are opposite and sessile, with entire margins and a hairy surface that is rough to the touch. Zinnias have forking and fluffy shoots, with terminal inflorescences.

Usually semi-double, the inflorescences consist of outer ray florets and inner disc florets, ranging between purple, pink, yellow, white and various intermediate shades. Due to the wide array of available colors and sizes, zinnias are excellent both in flower beds and as cut flower.
Come check out our sea of colorful zinnias at various locations throughout our Park, including the beds by the Meerkat Enclosure and the entrance of the Africa Aviary.
