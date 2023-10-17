The latest German-language films can be seen at the Apolló Cinema in Debrecen

You can see the latest German-language films Every evening between October 18 and 22 at 8 p.m., the German Cultural Forum in Debrecen presents the five selected films of the 12th Eye-catching Film Festival at the Apolló cinema. The festival also screens the current film productions of Austria, Germany and Switzerland at the Apollo Cinema in Debrecen.

The films are shown in the original language with Hungarian subtitles, so they also provide an excellent opportunity to learn the language. They speak the same language in Austria, part of Switzerland and Germany: this is also the reason why films are often made in cross-border co-productions. The films of this year’s program have been honored several times at the Berlin Film Festival, with the Bavarian Film Award or the German Film Award.

There will surely be a movie for everyone, as love, culture, belonging, family troubles, human relationships, the art world and many other pressing issues are touched upon sometimes in a dramatic and profound, sometimes in a light and humorous way.

In Debrecen, Apollo Cinema, Kertész Mihály Hall, the following movies will be screened:

18 October (Wednesday)

20:00: Afire

19 October (Thursday) 20:00: Vienna Calling

20 October (Friday) 20:00: The Neighbors from Upstairs

21 October (Saturday) 20:00: Talking About the Weather

22 October (Sunday) 20:00 Anima – My Father’s Dresses

Free entrance. The screenings are supported by the Goethe-Institut Budapest. There is no obligation to register, places are taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

More inforamtion at the Facebook event.