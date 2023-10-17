Two people were injured in an accident

The police in Berettyóújfalu have completed the investigation of the accident in which two people were injured. The driver drunkenly drove into a tree on the outskirts of Hencida.



The Traffic Police Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Department conducted proceedings against a man due to the well-founded suspicion of committing a misdemeanor while driving while intoxicated. According to the investigation data, the suspect was driving a car in the direction of Bojt on the evening of September 1, 2023, when he swerved off the road at a bend and hit a tree. The police who arrived at the scene used a breathalyzer on him, which indicated a positive value, so he was arrested and his driver’s license was taken away. In the accident, the driver suffered serious injuries, while his passenger suffered minor injuries, neither of them was wearing a seat belt. The Berettíóújfalu police officers carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the prosecutor’s office.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters would like to draw the attention of drivers that passive safety devices play a particularly important role in preventing personal injuries!

(police.hu)