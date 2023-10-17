Viktor Orbán had a meeting with the Russian president

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held a bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, in Beijing on Tuesday, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief, told MTI.

The two leaders discussed Hungarian-Russian cooperation in the fields of gas and oil transport and nuclear energy.

At the meeting, Viktor Orbán emphasized the importance of peace.

He explained: it is crucial for the entire continent, including Hungary, to put an end to the flow of refugees, the sanctions and the fight – explained Bertalan Havasi in the announcement.

(MTI)

Picture: In the photo published by the Prime Minister’s Press Office, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (l) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (r) before their bilateral meeting in Beijing on October 17, 2023. Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin arrived in the Chinese capital for the third summit of the Belt and Road International Cooperation Forum. MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltán Fischer