Changeable weather is expected this week

The weather will be changeable this week as well: at the beginning of the week, the maximum will be around 10 degrees Celsius, then on Wednesday the cold will arrive with strong winds, on Thursday morning temperatures between minus 9 and minus 1 degrees are expected, and during the day it will only warm up to 1-8 degrees air. It will start to warm up again on Friday, and scattered precipitation should be expected – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday, several hours of sunshine are expected in addition to varying amounts of clouds, but cloudier weather is likely in the northeastern third. In the latter area, rain and showers may occur sporadically, elsewhere only in some places. From the afternoon, cloudiness will start to increase again from the southwest.

The west and south-west wind may intensify mainly in the northern and north-eastern landscapes, and may sometimes become stronger in the mountains. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 9 and 15 degrees, but it can be several degrees colder in the northeast.

At dawn on Tuesday, patches of fog may form, especially in regions protected from the northeast wind. During the day, in the north, in the southern half-two-thirds of the country, it can be expected to be heavily cloudy, with rain and showers occurring sporadically and further north only in some places. The north-west and west winds will pick up in several places. In the morning, temperatures between 2 and 7, minus 1 and plus 1 degrees are likely in the frost corners protected from the northeast wind. The peak value is expected to be between 7 and 12 degrees.

On Wednesday, you should prepare for variable cloudy weather with more or less sunshine, but mainly in the central part of the country, there may be heavily cloudy areas. Occasional showers and snow showers may occur, and the north wind will also strengthen in many places, and stormy gusts are also expected in some places. Temperatures are expected to be between 0 and plus 5 in the morning, between minus 3 and minus 1 degrees in frost corners protected from the wind, and 2-9 degrees in the early afternoon.

Variable cloudy weather is likely on Thursday, with more or less sunshine, without significant precipitation. In many places, the north-west, then west and south-west winds are getting stronger. Temperatures between minus 9 and minus 1 degrees are expected in the morning, and the temperature will rise to 1-8 degrees during the day.

On Friday, the sky may be moderately or heavily cloudy, with scattered rain and showers. The southwest and then northwest winds will strengthen in several places. The temperature may rise from minus 5, plus 3 degrees in the morning to between 4 and 11 degrees.

It is generally expected to be moderately to heavily cloudy on Saturday with scattered precipitation. The westerly and then southerly winds may strengthen in places. The minimum temperature is likely to be between minus 5 and plus 5, and the maximum between 4 and 11 degrees.

On Sunday, the sky will be moderate to heavily cloudy, scattered precipitation can also be expected. The wind, which turns to the south and then to the west, is lively in many places, accompanied by strong gusts in some places. Temperatures between minus 4 and plus 5 degrees are expected in the morning, and 4-11 degrees are likely in the early afternoon.

