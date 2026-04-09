Nearly 2,500 inmates can vote in Hungary on April 12

According to data from the Hungarian Prison Service (BvOP), 2,445 inmates will be eligible to exercise their right to vote in the parliamentary elections on April 12, the organization told MTI on Thursday.

They added that the prison service is fully prepared for the election.

Inmates who are under guardianship restricting or excluding legal capacity by a final court ruling, or who are banned from exercising public affairs, are not eligible to vote. Those who do have voting rights can cast their ballots at their place of detention, at a time agreed with the local election office, using a mobile ballot box in accordance with relevant regulations.

The BvOP also stated that staff members on duty on election day will be ensured the opportunity to exercise their voting rights through organizational measures.