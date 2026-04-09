Entries submitted from Australia to the Brillante 2026 International Pálinka and Spirits Competition

Sensory judging of the 1,366 samples entered into the Brillante 2026 International Pálinka and Spirits Competition—held as a side event of the Gyula Pálinka Festival—began on Thursday at the Almásy Castle in Gyula.

According to the organizers, 148 entrants submitted a total of 1,366 samples, marking an all-time record in the history of the competition. Some participants registered only one sample, while others entered more than 60 different spirits. Entries arrived from nearly all parts of Hungary, as well as from the Netherlands, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, and Italy. In addition, six samples were submitted from Australia.

Out of the entrants, 17 were commercial distilleries, registering 129 products. A total of 977 entries came from privately distilled spirits, while 260 were contract-distilled.

The most popular fruit this year was again grapes, with 394 samples. The “fruit of the year,” Williams pear, was also popular, with 68 entries, the organizers said.

The 28-member sensory jury evaluates the samples through smell and taste, assessing technological purity, intensity, fruit character, persistence (dry test), and mouthfeel. They also judge harmony and complexity using a newly developed 100-point evaluation software system.

As in previous years, the competition will award prizes for the best contract-distilled and privately distilled spirits, the most successful private distiller and contract distiller, and the most successful contract distillery. Awards will also be given for the best commercial pálinka and the most successful commercial distillery.

Last year, the Brillante Design Award was introduced, recognizing packaging and design. This year, a new category has been launched: the Brillante Signature Award, which will be given to commercial distilleries whose entries demonstrate outstanding harmony between form and content, and where the design perfectly reflects the high quality of the spirit.

The fruit of the year is Williams pear, and the best spirit made from it will receive a special prize.

The award ceremony for commercial distilleries will be held jointly with the announcement of the “Pálinka Bonbon of the Year” competition results on May 22, while private and contract distillers will receive their awards a day later.

The 26th Gyula Pálinka Festival will take place between May 22 and 24.