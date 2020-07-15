Four traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 14 July in numbers:

The police caught seven people and took another twenty-three to various police stations on 14 July 2020.

Six perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

Seven people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in six cases.

There were four traffic accidents from which two resulted in minor injuries and two in severe ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu