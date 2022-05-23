A woman was hit at a pedestrian crossing in Debrecen, the police ask for the help of the population

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters 09010/967/2022. is prosecuting a criminal offense on suspicion of having committed a road accident through negligence.

According to the available data, a man was driving a car in Honebr Street, Debrecen, on May 16, 2022, around 5 p.m. The driver turned onto Péterfia Street when he hit a woman at a designated pedestrian crossing. The pedestrian was seriously injured in the accident.

The police officers ask that the person who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Station (No. 149 Sámsoni út, Debrecen), or by phone 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day, at 06-52 / 457-040. 80 / 555-111, and the toll-free number 112.

police.hu